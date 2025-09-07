Kaveri Kapur on working with dad Shekhar Kapur in Masoom 2: 'It’s a little intimidating'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Multifaceted Kaveri Kapur opened up about working with her director father, Shekhar Kapur, in the highly anticipated "Masoom 2".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kaveri was asked, "Your fans are excited about your upcoming project Masoom, especially since it’s being directed by your father. You’ll also be working with legends like Shabana Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee. How do you feel about this opportunity?"

Reacting to this, Kaveri revealed that although she is beyond excited, it is also a little intimidating to work with her father.

"I’ve been on set with my dad before. He has this incredible understanding of human nature and actors. The way he guides you into the character is remarkable. I’m really looking forward to that process, and I feel so lucky to be learning from such talented and experienced actors. It’s a huge opportunity—I’m nervous, but mostly, I’m just grateful," she revealed.

Kaveri made her acting debut with Kunal Kohli's "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story", opposite Vardhan Puri.

When asked "how did it feel stepping onto a film set for the first time?", she termed the feeling as "incredibly exciting".

"I went in with wide eyes—I’d never been on a set before, not as an actor at least. I didn't even know I wanted to be an actor until this film came along. But the moment we began shooting, I felt something shift. I thought to myself, “Yes, I’m meant to do this.” I felt it deeply, in my soul. I had the time of my life," Kaveri added.

Revealing how her family reacted to her acting debut—especially her father, Shekhar Kapur- she shared, "He was definitely proud of me. Of course, he gave me some constructive criticism, which I genuinely appreciated. Overall, he said I did well and that I have great potential—which I think is a fair assessment of where I’m at right now."

--IANS

pm/