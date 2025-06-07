Kaushiki Chakraborty announces live autobiography and album titled ‘Pankh’

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Acclaimed playback singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzya’, ‘Shikara’, and her pitch perfect presentations of Khayaal Gayki of the Hindustani Classical music tradition, has announced her live autobiography and album.

The live autobiography and album is titled ‘Pankh’, and will be released on her YouTube channel under the banner of her own production house, Blue Dot Productions, co-owned by Shantanu Moitra, marking the start of her entrepreneurial career as well.

The autobiography consists of six episodes where each episode tells a personal story from the vocalist’s life and experiences in a sit-down conversational style of storytelling, the show makes for a project done like never before by any Indian Musician let alone one from the Classical music space.

The trailer of the album was also released on Saturday. Every episode culminates into a song that best represents the story. The lyricist in Kaushiki also comes to light with two of the six songs of the album. From addressing the challenges of being Padma Bhushan awardee Ajoy Chakraborty’s daughter to discovering who Kaushiki really is and understanding what is the legacy she wants to leave behind.

‘Pankh’ is a project where Kaushiki is her most authentic and unapologetic self ready to pave the way for generations to come. Music Composer Shantanu Moitra turns Director for the first time with this project.

Last year, Kaushiki paid homage to Thumri vocalists, and her Gurus in spirit — Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Shobha Gurtu, Noor Jehan, and Kishori Amonkar at a concert in Mumbai.

The renowned vocalist had earlier performed two concerts of the same in Germany and Mumbai last year. Musicians Aruna Sairam and the sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur also performed alongside her at the same concert.

--IANS

aa/