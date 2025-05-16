Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) As Vicky Kaushal turned 37 years old, his better half, Katrina Kaif, celebrated "Happy Vicky Day" with an adorable couple selfie.

The diva took to her IG and dropped a picture of herself, looking over Vicky's shoulder with a smile.

Director Zoya Akhtar also wished the 'Chhaava' actor in the comment section, saying, "Happy B Vicky".

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a red heart and rainbow emoji in the comments.

Vicky's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, reacted to Katrina's post with "Cuties", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Sunny also shared an adorable wish for his elder brother on IG. The "Shiddat" actor took to his Instagram account and posted a cute pic of Vicky. The pic showed Sunny holding a Polaroid of Vicky celebrating his birthday. The 'Masaan' actor looked all happy with a ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ banner behind him, along with a cluster of balloons.

Sunny wrote the caption, “Happy birthday, meri jaan Vicky Kaushal," with a red heart emoji.

Coming to Katrina and Vicky's love story, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress revealed that she would have liked to be paired with Vicky during her 2019 appearance in "Koffee With Karan".

When Vicky graced the couch with Ayushmann Khurrana, host Karan Johar told Vicky about Kat's statement. Learning about this, Vicky asked KJo, ''Really?", and then acted like he had fainted.

Later on, Vicky shared the stage with Kat during an award show. Taking the opportunity after Katrina's revelation, Vicky jokingly asked her to get married to a nice guy like him.

“Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. As a result, I thought I'd ask you," Vicky said.

A blushing Katrina stated that she did not have the guts to marry somebody like him.

Ever since then, speculations of Katrina and Vicky being in a relationship started circulating, however, neither of the two commented on their status.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

--IANS

pm/