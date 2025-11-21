Kate Hudson celebrates actress mom’s 80 birthday: I have been lucky recipient of novels of love, wisdom

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress-singer Kate Hudson, who is known for films like ‘Alex & Emma’, ‘Bride Wars’, ‘Wish I Was Here’ and others, is celebrating the 80th birthday of her mother, actress–producer Goldie Hawn.

On Friday, Kate Hudson took to her Instagram, and shared an array of throwback and recent pictures with her mom, wishing her on her special day.

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she fell short of words to describe the sheer generosity of her mother.

She wrote, “Birthday Love. To distill half of her life that I’ve known into a single caption feels impossible. I have been the lucky recipient of novels of love and wisdom from her”.

The actress added, “She is truly extraordinary and as I celebrate her everyday, today we all get to share in it! Please join me in wishing a huge Happy Birthday to this 80 year old queen goddess! We love you Mama”.

Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and musician-actor Bill Hudson. Goldie is an iconic Hollywood figure known for her comedic brilliance and warm screen presence. She raised Kate largely alongside longtime partner Kurt Russell, whom Kate considers a true father figure.

Goldie Hawn is celebrated for her effervescent charm and comic brilliance. She entered cinema with roles that blended humor, vulnerability, and sharp timing. She has won an Academy Award, and went on to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars through the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond acting, She is admired for her long-term partnership with Kurt Russell. Her career embodies warmth, resilience, and a rare ability to make joy feel profound.

Bill Hudson, a member of the Hudson Brothers musical group, had a strained relationship with Kate and her brother Oliver over the years, contributing to complex family dynamics. Despite this, Kate has often spoken with gratitude about the loving, blended household created by Goldie and Kurt, crediting them for her grounded upbringing and strong sense of independence.

--IANS

aa/