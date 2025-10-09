Kashmera Shah to Farah Khan: ‘Once an icon always an icon’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah has heaped praise on filmmaker-choreographer-Youtuber Farah Khan, calling her an “icon” and appreciating her vibrant personality and humour.

Kashmera took to Instagram and shared a selfie posing with Farah and her husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. She also shared a picture just posing for a picture with Farah.

She wrote as the caption: “Once an icon always an icon. I always love meeting you as you are so lovely and so energetic. I love your one liners and u are one of the few people that can actually make me laugh. Love you always @farahkhankunder @krushna30 #kashmerashah #krushna #farahkhan.”

Talking about Kashmera, she is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film “Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

Krushna and Kashmera met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni and tied the knot in 2013.

The couple were recently seen in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Meanwhile, Farah recently cooked with Internet sensation Orry for her vlog on Youtube. In the episode Orry showed his guests various pictures posing with some of the top ladies from the B-town such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and even Kylie Jenner.

He further showed Farah a framed handwritten note by his friend Janhvi Kapoor that read, "Dear Orry, thank you for being such a good friend! Love Janhvi Kapoor."

Orry further revealed that although he has posed with Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan, he does not have a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as they are the parents of his friends, and he does not take pictures with the parents of his buddies.

While they were there, Orry also gave a tour of his Mumbai home to Farah and Dilip.

Orry confessed, “This is my family house, so the whole building belongs to us." After learning this, Farah teased Dilip, saying, “they are very rich.” Orry admitted that during his childhood, he felt embarrassed by his home. “I never called friends here because the building looks scary from outside. I felt shy. But now I don’t care—I host too many parties here.”

To this, Farah rolled her eyes and said sarcastically, “Somebody please listen to his struggle story!".

