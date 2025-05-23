Kartik Aaryan's ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ goes on floor with a mahurat ceremony

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) After wrapping up Anurag Basu's romantic musical with Sreeleela, actor Kartik Aaryan flew to Europe to work on his next, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". Now, the Sameer Vidwans' directorial has finally gone on the floor with the mahurat ceremony.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a short clip from the mahurat. We could see the clapperboard with "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" written on it, placed in front of a photo of Lord Ganesha.

In another update, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor was seen running in full force amidst a stunning European backdrop.

On Thursday, Kartik used social media to drop an insight into his peaceful morning.

He took to his Instagram account and shared a breathtaking view of a serene beach, kick-starting his day amidst nature’s calm.

Captioning the clip, Kartik penned, “Waking up to this #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

On May 21, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped a clip of himself walking with a suitcase. He wore a stylish black hoodie featuring a snake design on the back, symbolizing his upcoming drama, "NaagZilla". Kartik also had a guitar, representing his untitled romantic entertainer with Anurag Basu, and Sreeleela.

“NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke Aashiqui vaala guitar leke Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne Main chala Ray," he wrote the caption.

Before this, Kartik treated the netizens with a short video capturing the beautiful view from his flight window, along with the caption, “Here we go Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri."

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the project is set to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.

If the rumors are to be believed, Kartik will be seen sharing the screen with Ananya Panday in the drama. However, no official announcement has been made yet. If true, this will be Ananya and Kartik's second on-screen pairing after "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

