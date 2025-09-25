Kartik Aaryan's co-star Sreeleela soaks in Navratri festivities in a stunning pink outfit

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) South actress Sreeleela, on Thursday, was spotted at Kalina airport, soaking in the Navratri festive vibes in a stunning pink ensemble.

She looked effortlessly chic in a long pink suit, perfectly styled with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. Her neatly styled hair completed the elegant look. Sreeleela also happily posed for the paparazzi and even clicked pictures with fans. In the video, the actress is seen stepping out of her car and pausing to pose for the shutterbugs, offering candid and graceful expressions.

She complemented her look with subtle makeup that perfectly enhanced her natural charm. Sreeleela opted for a soft, dewy makeup look that highlighted her radiant complexion. Soft pink tones on her cheeks and lips complemented her outfit, while her eyes were defined with delicate eyeliner and mascara, giving her a fresh and elegant finish.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela recently made headlines after she was spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Kartik Aaryan at the actor’s place. Several pictures of the duo celebrating with their families went viral on social media. In the pictures, Kartik and Sreeleela were seen twinning in white. One photo captured the actor posing alongside Sreeleela’s mother, while another showed Sreeleela standing next to Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari.

To note, this isn’t the first occasion Sreeleela has joined the actor’s close-knit family celebrations. Back in March, she was also present when Kartik Aaryan and his family threw a party for his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, to celebrate another milestone in her medical career.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are set to reunite on screen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming untitled film. Billed as a romantic entertainer, this untitled drama will also mark Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut. The film is expected to feature music as a prominent element. In the romantic dram, Kartik Aaryan is set to sport a fresh look, featuring a beard and long hair.

--IANS

ps/