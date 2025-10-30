Kartik Aaryan wishes co-star Ananya Panday with a hilarious video, calls her “selfless”

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account to wish his co-star and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on her 27th birthday on the 30th of October.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account to wish his co-star and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on her 27th birthday on the 30th of October. Kartik shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from what looked like the shoot of their upcoming film’s song.

Kartik Aaryan posted a monochrome BTS video and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most selfless @ananyapanday What an announcement.” The birthday girl also made a fun announcement, pranking her fans. In the video, Kartik and Ananya are seen engaging in playful banter. Kartik is seen saying, “Aaj aakhri din hai on the song we shot today!” (Today is the last day of our song shoot!)

The two are also seen teasing each other about the ownership of the song between the two, and Kartik jokingly calls Ananya a “selfless co-actor”. Ananya playfully is seen responding, “You'll realise my true value when I am gone!”Kartik is seen quickly quipping, “But you have to go first! Ye maine chutki ki tarah usko gayab kardena hai!” (But you have to go first! I’ll make her disappear with a snap!) Ananya, further making a fun announcement, said, “Guys, so today we are going to announce that I'm in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. I am Manjulika. Ami Manjulika chan chan chan,” further making the noise of ghungroo. (Guys, we’re announcing today that I’m in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4! I’m Manjulika — ami Manjulika chan chan chan!

Ananya's fun announcement made fans extremely thrilled and excited as they speculated about the possibility of the actress being a part of the hit franchise, though there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

The third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise starred Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in important roles.

Talking about Kartik and Ananya's upcoming movie “Tu Meri Main Tera", it marks Kartik and Ananya's second collaboration together after Pati Patni Aur Woh.The movie that was earlier slated for a February 2026 release will now hit theatres on December 31, 2025.

