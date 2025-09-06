Kartik Aaryan says 'Miss you' as he bids adieu to Bappa post visarjan

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Another year when all the devotees had to say goodbye to Bappa. Actor Kartik Aaryan also said "Miss You" as he bid adieu to Bappa post Ganpati Visarjan on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor treated the fans with some adorable glimpses from the small visarjan ceremony at his home.

In the first photo from the post, Kartik was seen saying his wish in Bappa's ear. Following this was a video of him performing aarti.

Next, Kartik dropped a photo of immersing Bappa's idol in a drum full of water, while his furry friend Katori joined his two paws in devotion.

The post further included a photograph of the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor joining his hands in front of his furry baby during the visarjan.

Kartik was also seen carrying Bappa's Idol to the visarjan spot. He further uploaded a few stills posing next to the drum where Bappa was immersed.

"Ganpati Bappa Moryaa (folded hands, and red heart emoji)...Miss you (watery eyes emoji).

Work-wise, Kartik wrapped up the shoot of his highly anticipated next "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" on Thursday.

He took to his Instagram handle and dropped the wrap-up video from the sets featuring high-speed shots of the crew having a great time, cutting the cake, and dancing.

Expressing his gratitude, Kartik wrote, “The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir- along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter !! And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special”.

“To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you. It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen," he added.

--IANS

pm/