Kartik Aaryan says Chandu Champion 'holds a special place in my heart' as the film turns 1

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan's biographical sports drama "Chandu Champion" has completed one year of release.

Making the milestone moment even more special, Kabir Khan's directorial has been selected for the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Elated by the latest achievement, Kartik penned on his IG, "One Year Of #ChanduChampion and Woke up to this news as Chandu Champion has been selected at the prestigious 27th Shanghai International Film Festival Chandu Champion will always hold a special place in my heart- not just because it has earned so many accolades, honours, and immense love both in India and on global platforms- but because it transformed me, both mentally and physically, forever."

"Portraying India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, on the big screen remains one of the most honourable and incredible achievements of my life. I hope this champion journey never stops…," he added.

Thanking the audience for showering "Chandu Champion" with love, Kartik shared, "Thank you, Kabir sir and Sajid sir, for trusting me with this film.And heartfelt gratitude to the audience for always standing by my side in every decision I make."

Earlier today, Kabir Khan shared the news of “Chandu Champion” heading to the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival with a post that read,

“ONE YEAR and the Champion is still running strong… #ChanduChampion is selected for the @shanghaiinternationalff and it’s picked up another 2 awards – BEST FILM & BEST ACTOR – this time in New York.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film chronicles the inspiring journey of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Recently, the movie bagged the 'Best Film' at the New York Indie Film Festival Awards. Moreover, Kartik was awarded the Best Actor.

While the project did not perform too well at the box office, it received positive reviews.

