Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay kiss cam viral video; What is he cheating on?

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan was caught cheating, but it's not what you think.

Kartik joined the bandwagon and decided to recreate the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company's HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert. The clip took the internet by storm, alleging that these two have been involved in an extramarital affair.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor posted a fun video on his Instagram handle with the text, "Fitness freak, Kartik Aaryan, caught cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night".

It must be noted that Kartik went on a fitness spree for his 2024 release

"Chandu Champion" . However, his latest social media post showed him cheating on his diet with a bar of chocolate.

The clip showed Kartik spitting out a piece of chocolate on his palm as he is "caught on camera". He leaves the frame and re-emerges working on his biceps with dumbbells.

Taking another dig at the Coldplay Kiss Cam Viral Video, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor captioned the post, "Almost got Fired…".

On the professional front, Kartik is currently busy working on Karan Johar's "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

He was recently shooting for the forthcoming entertainer in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, with co-star Jackie Shroff.

During the shoot, Kartik and Jackie were seen doing a video call with the filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

While Ghai launched Jackie in 1983 with the film "Hero", he worked with Kartik in the 2014 outing "Kaanchi—The Unbreakable".

Ananya Panday has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-anticipated project being made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year.

--IANS

pm/