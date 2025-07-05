Kartik Aaryan performs pull-ups in Rajasthan

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Despite a hectic shoot schedule actor Kartik Aaryan ensures to make time for his workout.

Improvising as per the circumstances, he performed pull-ups on the wall of a building during his stay in Rajasthan. The clip shared by the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor on his official Instagram account, showed Kartik sweating it out wearing nothing but shots and shades.

He further added the "Lose My Mind" track from "F1" in the backdrop.

Kartik is presently occupied with Karan Johar's “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.” Recently, he wrapped up the Croatia schedule for the forthcoming romantic drama.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Kartik dropped a photo of himself lying on a ship on his IG, along with the caption, “And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

Before this, the leading lady of the flick, Ananya Panday also concluded the Croatia schedule of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”

Kartik frequently posts updates from the "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” shoot on social media.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the much-awaited drama is expected to be out in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

Revealing the release date for the drama helmed by Sameer Vidwans, KJo dropped a still on his Instagram of Kartik and Ananya locking lips behind an Indian passport.

“Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026,” the Dharma head mentioned in the caption.

Aside from “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", Kartik has another project with Karan Johar's Dharma productions, "NaagZilla" in his kitty.

The movie will feature Kartik in a never-seen avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag.

