Kartik Aaryan gives glimpse into his ‘GST 2.0 ka celebration’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the implementation of next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his sister Kritika Tiwari celebrating the moment with some gelatos. In the image, the actor and his sister are seen flashing a big toothy smile holding cones with gelatos in it.

“Gst 2.0 ka celebration toh banta hai Mitro,” Kartik wrote as the caption.

It was on September 21, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from Monday, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, a major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister said: "From sunrise on September 22, a new chapter in India’s tax regime will begin", as he described the reforms as the beginning of a “GST Savings Festival” that will directly benefit the poor, the middle class, women, small businesses, and the youth.

“With these reforms, savings of every Indian will increase, and people will be able to buy their preferred items more easily. This festive season, everyone’s happiness will multiply,” he said, adding that the new GST structure would boost India’s economic growth.

Reflecting on the journey of GST, the Prime Minister recalled the challenges before 2017, when India’s tax system was entangled in a web of levies such as excise, VAT, and octroi.

He also emphasised that the GST reform, launched in 2017 after extensive consultations with states and stakeholders, was a historic step in freeing the nation from such inefficiencies.

"It was the result of joint efforts of the Centre and states that the dream of One Nation, One Tax became reality," PM Modi said.

Talking about Kartik, the actor has recently wrapped up for his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.’ A few days ago, Kartik had shared the new release date of his film on Instagram, writing, “Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins.”

The upcoming romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The movie marks Panday’s second collaboration with Aaryan after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh.’ Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the highly anticipated drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

