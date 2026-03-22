Karthi's 'Marshal' likely to hit screens for Deepavali this year

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Director Tamizh, who is directing the eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Marshal', featuring actor Karthi in the lead, has now disclosed that his film is likely to release for Deepavali this year.

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The director, who is also known to be a writer, while participating in an event was asked about his upcoming film 'Marshal'. Choosing to drop an update, Tamizh said, "This will be a film that happens in the year 1965. I have completed two schedules of shooting. We have shot for 48 days until now. We will resume shooting from the 15th again. We should be there for Deepavali."

Sources close to the unit say that the film is being made on a lavish scale. There are also rumours that the film is to be made in two parts. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.

For the unaware, actor Karthi's upcoming film with director Tamizh, best known for having made the film 'Tanakaaran', has been titled 'Marshal'. The film, which will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, will also have actors Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, Easwari Rao and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, Marshal will have music by the young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Well known editor Philomin Raj will be the editor of the film. Production design will be by Arun Venjaramoodu.

The film is to be produced by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu on behalf of Dream Warrior Pictures and is to be co-produced by Ishan Saksena.

It may be recalled that the makers had released a poster of a ship along with the announcement that the film was getting made, last year.

Director Tamizh, who is best known as an actor for his performance as the antagonist in director T J Gnanavel's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, made his mark as a director with the Vikram Prabhu-starrer Taanakaaran.

--IANS

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