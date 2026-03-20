Karthik Subbaraj unveils first look of Kishore-starrer ‘Game Play’

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Ace director Karthik Subbaraj on Friday released the first look poster of director Sivanesan's upcoming financial crime thriller 'Game Play', featuring actor Kishore in the lead.

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Taking to his X timeline, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Happy to release the first look of #GamePlay. Debut directorial of @sivanesan_ms who was guiding force to many of us from Nalaya Iyakunar. All the best team. @sureshbaladop @theedittable @actorkishore @vinoth_kishan @Shali_Nivekas #Charukesh #GameplayMovie #GameplayFilm."

The film is being produced by Incredible Productions, which is best known for having produced the successful crime thriller 'Kaalidas' in 2019.

Sources sclose to the unit of the film say that Sivanesan S, who is known for directing the popular television show Naalaiya Iyakkunar (Seasons 1–4), is making his directorial debut with this film.

Sources say that Sivanesan is someone who firmly believes in the concept of the script being the real hero of a film. They claim he has attempted a unique narrative style in his very first project.

Sources also say that 'Game Play', which will be based on a financial crime, was fast shaping up to be a suspense investigative thriller packed with unpredictable twists at every turn.

With a fresh story premise and distinctive treatment, the film will seek to offer a new cinematic experience for Tamil audiences.

The first look, released with the tagline “Exit is an Illusion,” features a striking shattered-glass design, presenting the main characters with a blend of intense emotions.

Actors Kishore and Charukesh of 'HeartBeat' fame play the lead roles, while Shali Nivekas, Vinod Kishan, and Charlee appear in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is being composed by Vishal Chandrasekar. Cinematography for the film is by Suresh Bala and editing is by Bhuvan Srinivasan. With an experienced technical team on board, the film is shaping up to be a quality production, sources claim.

The shooting of the film has already been completed, and post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace, the sources add.

--IANS

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