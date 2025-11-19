Karisma Kapoor to bring a 'musical magic' to Indian Idol 16

Mumbai Nov 19 (IANS) The singing reality show Indian Idol Season 16 is set to unlock the ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ and take viewers on a nostalgic ride with its upcoming 'Heroine No. 1' episode featuring none other than Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor.

The actress whose films and songs are timeless and bring a wave of nostalgia seems to blend perfectly with the musical spirit of the show.

Sharing her excitement, Karisma shared, “Being on Indian Idol is such a delightful experience since there’s an energy on this stage that instantly pulls you in. With a theme like Yaadon Ki Playlist, it feels like opening a treasure box of memories from the ’90s.”

She added, “Those songs shaped an entire generation, including mine. I’m truly excited to revisit those timeless melodies through the voices of these talented young singers and to relive some magical moments while creating a few new ones along the way.” The episode is set to be loaded with chemistry and full-on entertainment.

Contestants will be seen performing some of the most iconic songs of the era, from Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera to Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha. Talking about Karisma Kapoor, the actress who ruled the roost in Bollywood during her prime days, she went on to deliver an umteen number of hits back then. Her pairing with superstar Govinda was one of the most iconic onscreen pairs of 90s Bollywood. The actress will be seen in Netflix’s special ‘Dining With the Kapoors’.

The trailer of the fun show that was released recently, saw Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving and united” and highlighting their deep love for food. It then revealed that Armaan Jain had arranged the special luncheon to honour what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

The visuals showed several cheerful moments—Ranbir and Armaan sharing jokes in the kitchen, lively chatter at the dining table, Kareena being teased for her hearty appetite, and Aadar Jain playfully mocking her interest in Bollywood gossip. In one humorous instance, Karisma accidentally said something she wasn’t supposed to and immediately asked the cameraperson to stop recording.

The trailer showcased nearly the entire Kapoor clan—from Ranbir to Karisma—along with appearances by Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

The special has been conceptualised by Armaan Jain and helmed by Smriti Mundhra, the filmmaker behind Netflix shows such as “The Romantics” and “Indian Matchmaking”. “Dining With The Kapoors” is set to premiere on November 21.

