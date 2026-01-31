Karisma Kapoor recalls how Salman Khan would arrange for a lavish buffet outside his van for all while shooting

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) MasterChef India recently served a delicious dose of nostalgia as Karisma Kapoor who was the guest on the show, went onto reveal how Salman Khan would organise for a lavish spread of delicacies outside his van during their shooting days.

The food talk only got more entertaining from there when Chef Kunal Kapur, clearly intrigued, asked Karisma, “Do you remember any special food moment while shooting?”

Recalling a fun memory, Karisma shared, “Salman used to set up a buffet outside the van for the entire team including cast and crew of the specific movie and it would be a feast.

Talking about while working with filmmaker David Dhawan, Karisma recalled, “He would go to everybody and say, I qm on a diet, but I’ll eat one bite, and that way I would go into eat everything in the spread.”

The actress who appeared on MasterChef to celebrate the legacy of the iconic Kapoor Khandan recipe, left viewers entertained with candid revelations, witty banter, and some unexpected behind-the-scenes food stories from her illustrious film journey.

During a special challenge where contestants were asked to recreate iconic dishes, Chef Ranveer Brar couldn’t resist digging into Karisma’s personal food memories. Curious about her on-set eating habits, he asked, “What is your favourite Kapoor dish that you carry to shoots?” With her candid trade mark she replied, “I used to eat everything. If we were going to Ahmedabad, we ate Gujarati food. If we were going to Hyderabad, we would first see where we would get the best biryani of Hyderabad.”

The fun didn’t stop there. Playing along with a rapid-fire round in the MasterChef kitchen, Karisma was asked to associate dishes with her famous co-stars. Without missing a beat, she answered, “Govinda – Paratha; Aamir Khan – Dal Rice; Akshay Kumar – Soup.”

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor who hosts the reality show Bigg Boss, arranges for special food made at his own house, for all the contestants during weekend ka vaar episodes.

