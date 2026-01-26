Karisma Kapoor: Our family’s food has always been about love, memories

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor, who will be seen as a special guest in MasterChef India, has talked about how for her “Kapoor” family, food has always been about love, memories, and togetherness.

In the upcoming episode, the show will be celebrating the favourite delicacies of Bollywood's Kapoor Khandaan.

Setting the tone for the challenge, Chef Ranveer Brar announces, “The soul of the dish, the heritage of the Kapoor family, and the originality of these classic Indian dishes, and to make a MasterChef-level dish.”

Inspired by the rich culinary legacy of the Kapoor Khandaan, the contestants are challenged to recreate iconic family dishes, blending creativity with tradition while elevating them to the standards of MasterChef India.

Speaking about her family’s deep-rooted love for cinema and food, Karisma shared, “Acting is our first love and our second love is food,” as she brings the legacy of Bollywood’s popular Kapoor Khandaan.

Opening up about the emotional connection between food and family, Karisma Kapoor added, “Our family’s food has always been about love, memories, and togetherness. Sharing my family's love for food with the MasterChef India kitchen was an incredibly proud moment for me.”

“It is heartening to see these jodis bring their own stories and flavors from every corner of the country, making the show a true celebration of pride. Together they inspire creativity, innovation, and confidence across the nation.”

As Karisma tasted the lovingly prepared dishes, she praised the contestants’ efforts and flavors.

She said: “Raj Kapoor, Rishi ji aur Ranbir yaha hote toh unko bhi bahut pasand aata, Lolo love.”

MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Talking about Karisma, the actress was last seen in the film Murder Mubarak. The mystery thriller film is based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

