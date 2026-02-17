Karisma Kapoor 'honoured' to be a part of a round table attended by Queen of Jordan

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor took to her social media account to share a glimpse from her recent exclusive roundtable attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, further describing the experience as an ‘honour and privilege’.

Karisma took to her social media account to post a group photograph from the private gathering, which saw a select group of successful women from different walks of life for a discussion on women’s empowerment, leadership.

In the picture shared by Karisma, the actress is seen dressed in a soft yellow traditional ensemble, standing alongside Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

Sharing the image, Karisma wrote, “It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women’s empowerment, leadership and the future.”

She added, “Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don’t just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation. Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful.”

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood journey, the actress made her Bollywood debut with “Prem Qaidi” in 1991 and went on to become one of the leading stars of the 90s era of Bollywood. She delivered several hits including “Raja Hindustani”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Biwi No.1”, “Hero No.1”, “Coolie No.1”, “Saajan Chale Sasural” and “Judwaa”.

Apart from commercial projects, Karisma also earned immense critical acclaim for her powerpack performances in “Fiza”, “Zubeidaa” and “Shakti: The Power”. She had also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

On the personal front, Karisma married now late businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003, post which she took a quick sabbatical from work. The couple has two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. After a decade of marriage, Karisma and Sanjay went seperate ways and were granted divorce in 2016.

–IANS

