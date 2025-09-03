Karishma Tanna stays committed to fitness during her luxurious vacation in Switzerland

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna is proving once again that fitness and discipline never take a backseat. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Switzerland with her husband Varun, has been giving fans glimpses of a dreamy getaway through pictures and videos shared on social media.

While Karishma has been actively sharing snapshots of their travels, what caught everyone's attention this time was her commitment to fitness. The actress recently posted a story from inside the gym dressed in a white tee and track pants, capturing a moment straight from her workout session.

She also shared a glimpse of the dumbbell rack, highlighting how fitness remains a non-negotiable part of the daily routine, whether she is busy with professional commitments or unwinding on a vacation.

Karishma Tanna's dedication towards her fitness sends out an inspiring message to her fans: that consistency is the key! For the actress, staying active is not just about maintaining her physique but also about embracing a lifestyle that keeps her energized and balanced.

The actress, along with her husband, who is on a travelling spree just a few days ago, shared pictures from her luxurious vacation in Croatia. It was here where Karishma celebrated her husband Varun Bangera's birthday. Karishma had posted a series of photos on her social media account while wishing her husband on his birthday.

After Croatia, the couple has headed on to Switzerland, where their luxurious vacation continues to unwind amidst scenic views and the Swiss Alps.

For the uninitiated, Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera in a lavish setup in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was a mix of Gujarati and South Indian traditions. Karishma and Varun met each other during the New Year's party in 2021 through a common friend. The couple instantly got along like a house on fire.

–IANS

rd/