Karishma Tanna embraces her childhood Gujarati tradition this Navratri

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna celebrated the spirit of Navratri by embracing her Gujarati roots in a heartfelt way.

She donned a traditional Patola saree for the first time, a garment deeply tied to her family’s heritage. In her post on Instagram, Tanna shared her emotional connection with the timeless weave that has been a part of her home since childhood. Reflecting on her childhood memories, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress wrote that she grew up watching her mother and family members draped in exquisite Patola sarees — a symbol of their rich Gujarati heritage. However, it wasn’t until this year that she herself wore one, marking an emotional and proud moment of connection with her cultural roots.

Expressing her joy, she said she felt “proud, emotional, and deeply connected” while embracing the tradition that has been a part of her home since childhood.

Sharing her photos, Karishma Tanna wrote, “Growing up, I always saw my mom and family draped in beautiful patola sarees… a symbol of our Gujarati roots. But I never wore one myself — until today. Can’t believe I’m finally embracing this tradition that has been part of my home since childhood. Feeling proud, emotional, and deeply connected to my roots in this timeless weave. #GujaratiHeritage #PatolaLove” #surat #navratri #day8look.”

In the pictures, the ‘Naagin 3’ actress looked radiant in an exquisite Patola saree, which she paired with matching jewelry, traditional kangan, and a bindi. Karishma left her hair open in soft waves and opted for a subtle makeup look that perfectly complemented her graceful ensemble.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna was recently in Surat to host one of the city’s grandest Dandiya events, celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri.

On the professional front, Karishma, who stepped into the entertainment industry nearly two decades ago, has built an impressive career across television, films, and OTT.

She has appeared in shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Naagin 3,” and “Qayamat Ki Raat.” Tanna has also made her presence felt in Bollywood with films such as “Grand Masti,” Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju,” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.”

--IANS

ps/