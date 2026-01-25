Kareena Kapoor wishes 'laughs & smiles' for Riddhima Kapoor on her 20th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor wished lots of 'laughs and smiles' to cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor and her husband Bharat Sahni as they celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Uploading a black and white photo of Riddhima and Bharat on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Bebo wrote, "Happy 20 Ridz and Bharat...To always laughing and smiling (red heart and rainbow) Lots of love". She further tagged Riddhima and Bharat in the post.

Prior to this, Neetu Kapoor also compiled a sweet anniversary wish for her daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat on their special day.

Neetu re-shared Riddhima's anniversary post for Bharat on her Insta Stories and penned, "Happy 20th my loves (pink hearts and evil eye emojis) Wishing you both love happiness togetherness forever gol bless".

Riddhima and Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni got married in a lavish ceremony in 2006. They are now parents to a daughter, Samara Sahni.

Riddhima also used social media to celebrate 2 decades of love, growth, and togetherness with her husband.

She treated the Insta users with an unseen footage from her wedding, along with a note that read, "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them".

Thanking Bharat for always being by her side, Riddhima added, "And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, “I’m not leaving.” Happy anniversary to us (red heart and hug emojis) 25/01/06."

