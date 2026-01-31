Kareena Kapoor wishes her bestie ‘Amolas’: You are sunshine in the rain

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday wished her best friend Amrita Arora, whom she lovingly calls “Amolas”, on her 45th birthday.

She took to Instagram, where she uploaded a reel featuring her and Amrita along with the song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston playing in the backdrop.

For the caption, Kareena wrote: “You are sunshine in the rain… love you so much… Happy birthday my Amolas @amuaroraofficial.”

On the acting front, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her next “Daayra”, an investigative crime thriller with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in December. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, has wrapped up.

In December, the production banner Junglee Pictures posted a picture of Kareena, Prithviraj and Meghna smiling for the camera as they posed for a picture.

“#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026,” the caption read.

“Daayra” is a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society. Rather than offering easy answers, Daayra encourages deeper thought, raising questions.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Talking about Amrita, she started her career as a VJ. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Her first successful film was the action comedy Awara Paagal Deewana. In 2007, she appeared in Speed and Red: The Dark Side. In 2009, her releases were Deha and Team the Force. The same year, she appeared in a supporting role in Kambakht Ishq.

