Kareena Kapoor wishes 'firecracker' Masaba Gupta as she turns a year older

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor penned a birthday wish for ace designer Masaba Gupta, who turned a year older on Sunday.

Dropping a sizzling black and white photo of Masaba on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Bebo penned, "Happy birthday firecracker...stay fierce stay warm and stay lovely... just the way you are ...(red heart) Big Hug @masabagupta (sic)."

Kareena and Masaba's great rapport is highly palpable through this lovely birthday wish.

Recently, Kareena praised the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their passion as they entered the ICC Women’s World Cup finals.

Bebo took to her IG and dropped a heartwarming video of her interacting with the women’s cricket team.

Applauding the players for their grit, passion, and determination, Kareena shared the caption, "Still not over how amazingly the girls played last night!! Such heart, passion, and dedication… truly amazing. Every girl should chase that dream just like @jemimahrodrigues and the entire team has (red hearts emojis) (sic)."

"Girls your journey is proof that with belief, hard work, and relentless pursuit nothing is impossible. We celebrate your courage and commitment, and are ready to cheer you on in the finals (red hearts emojis) You are creating history and India is with you (red heart emoji) 🇮🇳," she added.

The UNICEF India National Ambassador, Kareena, also led the Trophy Walkout before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia.

Talking about her association with UNICEF, Bebo said in a statement, “As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I am honoured to be part of this partnership with the ICC to champion children’s rights connecting with millions of people, through their love for cricket. When such a powerful platform carries messages of equality and opportunity for children, it has the power to inspire change. When children are healthy, educated, safe, they thrive and only then can they fulfil their dreams. The ICC Women’s World Cup demonstrates that potential.”

