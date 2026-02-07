Kareena Kapoor shares ‘LOC Kargil’ scene with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘Little did we know’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared an emotional scene featuring her and Saif Ali Khan from the 2003 war film “LOC Kargil.”

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a scene from the film, where Saif played Captain Anuj Nayyar from 17 Jat Regiment, getting ready to go on a battle.

The clip showcased an emotional exchange between the two actors, with Kareena’s character urging Saif’s character to look back at least once before leaving, while he asks her to always keep moving forward, no matter what happens.

Sharing the scene on social media, Kareena captioned it simply as, “Little did we know,” hinting at how they have happily ended up together in real life.

LOC: Kargil is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. The film features an ensemble cast including names such as Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty,Manoj Bajpayee, Nagarjuna, Ashutosh Rana and Raj Babbar to name a few.

The female leads featured Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Namrata Shirodkar, Kareena, Esha Deol, Mahima Chaudhry, Preeti Jhangiani, Isha Koppikar, Divya Dutta, and Priya Gill to name a few.

The film is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay that was launched in May 1999 in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion and occupation of the strategic heights in the Kargil sector to flush out the Pakistani intruders from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

With a running time of 255 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made and fifth in terms of running time.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she wrapped up shooting for her next “Daayra”, an investigative crime thriller with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in December. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

“Daayra” is a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society. Rather than offering easy answers, Daayra encourages deeper thought, raising questions.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

