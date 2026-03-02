Kareena Kapoor shares hilarious “Monday Motivation”, says ‘there are no hacks’ for parenting

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to share a dose of humour and honesty on parenting as she posted a much-relatable ‘Monday Motivation’ message.

Resharing a story that she found extremely relatable, Kareena wrote, “Monday Motivation.”

The post that Kareena reshared, and that was based on ‘parenting hack’ read, “Parenting Hack: There are no hacks. Everything is hard. These kids don’t listen. This is your life now. Godspeed.”

Kareena, in the hilarious post, expressed how navigating through the everyday hustle bustle and chaos around raising children is hard.

Kareena, who is a mother to two boys, often is seen sharing relatable posts talking about parenting, children and also mother-children relationship.

Through the posts, Kareena gives fans glimpses into her parenting journey. A few months ago, the actress had revealed how she trains her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to pose for photographs while on their holiday.

The actress had reshared a post on her social media that read, “Parents forcing their kids to take holiday pictures like: “Sit your butt down, smile, don’t pick your nose — and if you don’t behave: no ice cream…and then posting captions like, “The reason I breathe.”

Sharing this post, Kareena wrote, “Me Me Me!!!,” indicating that she too forces her kids to pose for pictures while on their holidays.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor and actor husband Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh celebrated his 5th birthday.

Wishing her little one on his special day, Bebo revealed that Jeh had spent his birthday painting trees with his parents and brother Taimur.

Kareena took to her social media account and uploaded a couple of adorable snaps of the family getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

"Birthday’s are all about planting trees and being free (Red heart and raindown emoji) Happy birthday Son…(Red heart emoji) Jeh Baba (Red heart emoji) (sic)," she wished her little munchkin in the caption.

For the uninitiated, the actress welcomed her first child, son Taimur, in 2016, followed by another boy, Jeh, in 2021.

–IANS

rd/