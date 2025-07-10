Kareena Kapoor sends love to Rajkummar Rao ahead of the release of ‘Maalik’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Thursday, took to social media to send her best wishes to Rajkummar Rao ahead of the release of his upcoming film “Maalik.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Good luck the entire team. Kill it guys.. sending huge love watch it in cinemas tomorrow!” Bebo also tagged Rao and others in her post. It is worth noting that Kareena Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have never shared screen space before. Her gesture of support ahead of the release of “Maalik” highlights the mutual respect within the industry, even among actors who haven’t yet collaborated.

Rajkummar Rao’s action thriller Maalik was announced on the occasion of his 40th birthday. The makers later revealed that the film would be hitting theatres on July 11, 2025. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Interestingly, the ‘Stree’ actor underwent a striking physical transformation for his role. The actor grew his beard for more than 80 days to achieve a wild, rugged appearance that exudes raw intensity on screen. Director Pulkit had shared that the look was carefully planned, as the team wanted Rajkummar to reflect a strong and unfiltered sense of power through his appearance in the film.

He said, “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power, something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning, there’s so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special.”

The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire.

--IANS

ps/