Kareena Kapoor sends love & happiness to Dia Mirza on her birthday

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor compiled a beautiful birthday post for Dia Mirza as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Dia (red heart emoji). Sending love, joy, and happiness to you...Always! (Rainbow emoji) @diamirzaofficial.(sic)."

Refreshing your memory, Bebo worked with Dia in the 2009 movie, "Kurbaan", which also had Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri playing crucial roles.

However, Kareena and Dia did not always share a great rapport.

During a media interaction, Dia opened up about her not-so-pleasant experience with Kareena during an event, which was also attended by several leading ladies from Bollywood.

Dia revealed that all the actors were supposed to wear cotton salwar kameeze; however, Bebo wanted to wear a ghagra choli with heavy jewellery.

This reportedly resulted in a heated war of words between Kareena and Dia.

During the argument, Kareena allegedly yelled at Dia, leaving her completely flabbergasted.

However, to Dia's surprise, only some time later, Kareena started talking to Dia like nothing ever happened.

Coming to Kareena's professional commitments, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's highly-awaited "Daayra".

Bebo will be seen sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in her next.

Through a recent social media post, Bebo shared that she has commenced the shoot for "Daayra".

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena posted a couple of sneak peeks from her first day at the shoot.

“Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings (sic)", the caption on the post read.

A source close to the project revealed, “Kareena has been shooting extensively for Daayra, travelling across interiors with Meghna."

"It’s been a very hectic shoot for the team, moving from one location to another, but the energy on set has been incredible. It takes long hours to travel to far flung places of Mumbai, but Kareena is enjoying every ride as she is getting to see the real Mumbai," the source added.

