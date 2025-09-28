Kareena Kapoor posts adorable pic of Saif Ali Khan with aunt Rima Jain, calls her ‘the sexiest’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her aunt, Rima Jain on her birthday. She shared a candid and heartwarming moment that captured her close bond with Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared a heartfelt note, describing Rima as the “sexiest” and the best aunt. The actress also shared a photo of Saif sitting with Rima during one of their vacations. In the image, the duo can be seen twinning in blue outfits. Saif is smiling, while Rima, dressed in comfortable attire, poses for the camera. For the caption, Kareena wrote, “To the sexiest of them all…My Rima aunty…Happy Birthday best aunt.”

Last year, Kareena Kapoor, daughter of Randhir Kapoor, took to Instagram to celebrate Rima’s 69th birthday. She shared a collection of travel photos that also included her son, Taimur. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my Rima aunty... Dubai mall and the buggy are waiting for you... love you so much.”

Notably, Neetu Kapoor also wished her sister-in-law Rima Jain with a sweet post. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted her photo with Rima and captioned it as, “Happy happy bhoks have an awesome year love n hugs.”

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain share a sister-in-law bond, as Rima is the sister of Neetu’s late husband, Rishi Kapoor. Rima Jain, the youngest daughter of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, is also the aunt of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

Reema is married to investment banker Manoj Jain. Over the years, the couple became parents to two sons, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Armaan is now married to Anissa Malhotra, while Aadar is preparing to embark on his own marital journey with fiancée Alekha Advani. The couple celebrated their roka ceremony on November 23, 2024 and are reportedly planning to tie the knot next year in 2025.

September 28 holds double significance for the Kapoor family, as it celebrates both Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday and that of his aunt, Rima Jain.

