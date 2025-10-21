Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan celebrate Diwali with sons in "Kids Club"

Mumbai Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations this year, which she spent in the kids' club with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh.

The actress shared a carousel of pictures and videos on her social media account, capturing candid family moments from their festive day. In the first photo, Kareena is seen sitting in a play area surrounded by toys with a dollhouse in the background. Dressed casually, she sported a fresh no-makeup look, appearing relaxed and happy.

The next image shows Taimur and Jeh engrossed in playing with kitchen toys in a mini pizza cart, enjoying their playtime together. Another frame captures Jeh's tiny hands as he works on an art project, crafting candles and decorations marked with his name. The following picture features Saif Ali Khan browsing through books, dressed in a casual shirt and blue shorts, complimenting the homely and warm setting of their Diwali.

Kareena captioned the post as 'This Diwali was in the kids' club because you should never lose the child in you, my friends.' Love and light, everyone. Stay blessed.' The post received love from friends, colleagues and fans alike, who admired the simplicity of the family celebration.

Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan made headlines when he revealed on Twinkle Khanna's talk show 'Too Much for Twinkle and Kajol' that his younger son Jeh was hurt during a robbery attempt at their Mumbai residence in January.

Saif recounted that he had physically confronted the intruder during the attack, and in the struggle, Jeh suffered a minor knife injury to his hand that led to bleeding. The actor said the situation was brought under control soon.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in Alia Bhatt's social media post where Bhatt had shared special moments of her Diwali celebrations. Kapoor was seen posing along with Alia Bhatt and her aunt Neetu Kapoor and other family members.

--IANS

rd/