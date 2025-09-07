Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in saree at Birmingham event, Manish Malhotra shares BTS images

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Birmingham for an event. The actress dressed in a beautiful silver sequin saree looked like a dream.

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the gorgeous 6 yards of elegance, took to his social media account to share a lot of pictures of the actress straight from the event. He captioned it as “Where Every Sequin Flows Like A Wave of Elegance... Shimmering Waves Timeless Grace... TheOneAndOnly @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in CustomMade #mymmsaree #kareenakspoorkhan styling @lakshmilehr @manishmalhotra”

Kareena looked a million bucks as she gracefully walked to the event. In a video that has gone viral, the Bollywood diva can be seen waving out to her fans who took to the Birmingham streets, nearing the event venue, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star. A lot of fans flocked to the event location and waited for as long as 4 hours just to watch Kareena wave and address them.

The actress also took to the stage to dance on a few songs. In one of the videos gone viral, Kareena can be seen dancing to her hit song Mere Photo Ko from the superhit movie Dabangg! The actress who draped a sequin saree teamed it up with a stylish halter-neck blouse. Kareena was also seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with fans. In another video gone viral, Kareena can be seen greeting the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal. Kareena, a few days ago, was spotted unwinding and relaxing on the streets of London.

The actress was seen shopping and exploring the city. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan, along with kids, are often spotted vacationing in London. Coincidentally, the actress' last project was also titled 'The Buckingham Murders', for which Kapoor had shot extensively in Birmingham.