Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor pay tribute to Kamini Kaushal 

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal breathed her last on November 14.

The actress was widely considered as India’s oldest living film actress and passed away at the age of 98. Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor took to their respective social media accounts in paying a tribute to the late actress.

Sharing a picture of Kamini Kaushal from her younger days, Kareena captioned it with a red heart, rainbow and folded hands emoticons. Kareena and Kamini worked together in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, which marked the veteran actor's last movie.

Meanwhile, Shahid, sharing a collage picture of a younger version and an older version of Kamini, captioned it as, “Rest In Light, Ma'am.” Kamini and Shahid had appeared in the hit movie Kabir Singh, where the actress had portrayed the role of Kapoor's grandmother.

For the uninitiated, Kamini Kaushal, according to reports, had been battling age-related health complications. A family friend, earlier in the day, shared that Kamini’s loved ones preferred to keep a low profile and have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The source was quoted saying, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy.”

Talking about the actress, Kamini Kaushal was born in Lahore and was the youngest among five siblings. She had featured in over 90 movies and began her film journey with “Neecha Nagar”, the landmark project that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.

Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in movies such as “Shaheed”, “Nadiya Ke Paar”, “Shabnam, Arzoo”, and “Biraj Bahu”. Her body of work also included acclaimed titles like “Do Bhai”, “Ziddi”, “Paras”, “Namoona”, “Jhanjar”, “Aabroo”, “Bade Sarkar”, “Jailor”, “Night Club”, and “Godaan”.

Beyond Bollywood, she made her mark on television as well, most notably with the Doordarshan show “Chand Sitare”. The senior actress had worked with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar.

Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films such as “Nadiya Ke Paar”, “Shaheed”, “Shabnam”, and “Aarzoo” earned widespread admiration. Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons—Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

--IANS

rd/