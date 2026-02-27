Kareena Kapoor flaunts her bindi & pout, gives it a Sridevi twist

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans by flaunting her simple yet elegant bindi in her recent social media story and gave it a Sridevi twist.

Kareena shared a close-up selfie, where she was seen sporting a delicate red bindi on her forehead, and flaunted subtle makeup and a printed traditional outfit.

The actress was seen posing inside a car, pouting for the selfie. For the background score of her post, she chose “Meri Bindiya,” the iconic track picturised on late actress Sridevi from her superhit movie ‘Lamhe’.

Released in 1991, ‘Lamhe’ was directed by Yash Chopra and also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead. The film had Sridevi in a double role, as Pallavi and later as her daughter Pooja.

Talking about the storyline, it revolved around a young man who falls in love with an older woman, and years later finds himself drawn to her daughter, played again by Sridevi.

Talking about Sridevi, the actress was regarded as one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema. She went onto deliver a memorable performance in the film.

The superstar dominated the 1980s and 1990s era of Bollywood with hits such as ‘Mr India’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Nagina’, ‘ChaalBaaz’, ‘Khuda Gawah’ and many others.

After welcoming her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the late 90s, Sridevi took a sabbatical from films and made a successful comeback with the 2012 hit ‘English Vinglish’.

The passing away of the legendary actress in February 2018 after an accidental drowning case in a bathtub in Dubai, shocked the entire nation. The actress had travelled to Dubai to attend a family wedding

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, on the professional front, the actress is all geared up for her upcoming project ‘Dayra’, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

–IANS

rd/