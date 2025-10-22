Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karishma Kapoor 'the strongest Girl in the world'

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Karishma Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on her social media account that radiated calmness and strength. She captioned the post as "POSITIVITY" with a beautiful pink flower, folded hands and a star emoji.

Her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments’ section and, lauding her sister, wrote, “The strongest Girl in the world my sister only positivity to you, my sam and kiu.”

The actress was seen dressed in a soft blush-pink ethnic ensemble and was seen holding a lit diya in her hands. Kapoor had her hair parted neatly and sported minimal make-up enhancing her natural beauty and looked graceful. Fans soon took to her social media account to highlight that she probably shared the caption, as it reflected her state of mind. The post comes at a time for the actress, who has faced multiple significant emotional personal challenges this year.

In June this year, Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur passed away in a shocking accident, marking a difficult period for her and her kids, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple, for the uninitiated, who divorced in 2016 after a lot of mudslinging, were co-parenting their kids. Post Sanjay's demise, Karishma is engaged in an ongoing legal proceeding regarding her children's rights and claims over their father's business and property. Talking about her professional front, Karishma is considered one of Bollywood's most cherished actresses.

The actress is known for her powerhouse performances in the 90s and early 2000s. The actress starred in iconic films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hero No. 1, Biwi No.1 and Fiza. Her pairing with Bollywood superstar Govinda was a superhit in the 90s era. The actress who took a mini sabbatical post-motherhood made her digital comeback with the OTT show Mentalhood in 2020, showcasing her ability to adapt seamlessly to new formats.

Karishma is currently gearing up for her next project. The Dil Toh Paagal Hai star is often seen posting pictures of her nephews Taimur and Jeh on her social media account.

She shares a very close bond with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the two sisters are often seen sharing happy photos of each other on social media, reflecting on their strong bond.

--IANS

rd/