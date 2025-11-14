Kareena Kapoor asks a pertinent question as she heads for work

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has something very important to ask herself as she heads for work.

Bebo took to the Stories section her official Instagram handle, treating her InstaFam with a sunkissed selfie from her car with the caption, "Subhah wali selfie," followed by red heart and rainbow emojis.

In her next post, Kareena had something to ask herself.

Uploading another stunning selfie, the 'Jab We Met' actress shared, "Do i learn my lines for the day?"

However, Kareena answered the inquiry herself, revealing, "Ofcourse i already know them", along with rainbow and star emojis.

While Kareena did not specify which shoot she was heading to, she is currently believed to be occupied with Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

Recently, Bebo announced on social media that she is kickstarting the shoot of her next, which is going to be her 68th film project.

Kareen took to her Instagram account and posted glimpses from her first day at the shoot.

“Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi Send love and blessings (sic)", she captioned the post.

Along with Kareena, director Meghna Gulzar also dropped a video from the shoot, along with the caption, “A journey of blurred and crossed lines. We begin. (sic)”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen accompanying Kareena in the core cast of the drama, spilled his excitement saying, “#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world (sic).”

Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, "Daayra" is touted to be a gripping crime-drama thriller.

Earlier, Kareen talked about her much-anticipated next saying, "Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

