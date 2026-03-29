Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh wish Vijay Verma as he turns 40

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vijay Varma celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. Marking the occasion, his 'Jaane Jaan' co-star Kareena Kapoor penned a lovely wish for him on social media.

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Taking to her official Instagram Stories, Bebo dropped a picture with Vijay and wrote, "Happy birthday dear Vijay...May you dance with joy and happiness always (rainbow and red heart emojis) @itsvijayvarma (sic)."

Additionally, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in Hansal Mehta’s forthcoming series "Family Business," also wished him on the special occasion.

The 'Animal' actor lauded Vijay, calling him one of the most real, raw, and magnetic actors in the industry at the moment.

Anil wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday, @MrVijayVarma one of the most real, raw, and magnetic talents in the game right now. Big love!"

Created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, and backed by Abundantia Entertainment and True Story Films "Family Business" features Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, Madhoo Shah, and Apara Mehta in prominent roles, along with others.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was seen alongside Vijay in "Gustaakh Ishq", also posted a photo of Vijay and shared, "Happy Birthday star boi!!!!! @itsvijayvarma".

On the professional front, Vijay will next lead the much-talked-about drama "Matka King".

The show has been made under the direction of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Set against the background of the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s, it shares the story of an enterprising cotton trader, Brij Bhatti (played by Vijay Varma), who comes up with a new gambling system, dubbed ‘Matka’, turning an elite pastime into a nationwide phenomenon.

"Matka King" will premiere on Prime Video on April 17.

--IANS

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