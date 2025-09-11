Karanvir Sharma reveals how Kajol helped calm his jitters on ‘Trial 2’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Sharma has opened up about his experience on the sets of “Trial 2,” recalling how Kajol’s warm and supportive nature helped him overcome his first-day nervousness.

In an interview with IANS, he admitted that before meeting Kajol on the sets, he was nervous, but her warm and reassuring presence quickly put him at ease. Karanvir shared, “Before meeting her, I was nervous because there’s always a certain pressure. You’ve admired her on the silver screen, seen her aura, loved her comic timing and emotional depth. She’s given iconic performances like Gupt. In The Trial, her soberness and realism were remarkable—you could connect with the woman in her.”

“I had expectations, of course. You always want to give your best, without wasting anyone’s time. But she made me very comfortable. She’s inclusive, chilled out, and treated me warmly. That made the experience so much easier,” he added.

When asked what made him say yes to “The Trial 2,” Sharma mentioned, “The biggest reason was that it’s a popular series, and I’m returning to the web after a while. I did Hunter last month, so this was a good opportunity. Also, working with talented actors on such a strong script was very exciting. Honestly, the script was the main reason.”

“Then came the director—I had seen his work with Umesh sir, and he is fantastic. When we met, I noticed his attention to detail, which was amazing. He’s a wonderful person to work with. And of course, Kajol was fantastic. She was so loving and caring; it was truly a pleasure working with her.”

On a related note, “The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha” returned with its second season. The new season brings back Kajol in the role of Noyonika Sengupta. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the new chapter is set to premiere on September 19 on JioHotstar.

