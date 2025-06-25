Karan Tacker on Kay Kay Menon: He never makes you feel inferior

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker has heaped praise on his “Special Ops 2” co-star Kay Kay Menon and said he is grounded, deeply inspiring and does not make anyone feel inferior.

“He is a lovely gentleman. I’ve had a lot of personal interaction with him during this promotion, and it’s the first time I’ve spent so much time with him. I genuinely liked it,” Karan told IANS.

More than being a great actor, Karan says he’s a wonderful human being.

“He’s grounded, constantly learning, and principled about both life and work. In these five days, I consider myself fortunate to have spent personal time with such a senior actor. What’s most admirable is how unaware he is of his stardom—that’s the mark of a true star. He never makes you feel inferior.”

Karan said that Kay Kay easily blends in like one of the boys instantly.

“Which makes things comfortable, especially for someone like me, relatively new to the industry. He’s friendly, jovial, and has a lot of depth. As an actor, he has already overcome many of the struggles we’re currently facing, so there’s much to learn from him.”

“Everyone knows how outstanding he is as an actor. I had one scene with him in Season 1. Since the show’s format often has him in the office and me in the field, we mostly interact over the phone. But I did one scene with him in CP where I asked him to reverse his car a bit.”

The actor said that though the written scene had barely two lines, the senior star brought “so much spontaneity from inside the car that it felt like a real conversation.”

“That’s something I learned from him—he says less, but expresses so much more.”

'Special Ops 2' stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria amongst other actors. The show will start streaming from July 11.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

