Karan Tacker: I can’t afford to have a flop

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker says that being an outsider in the film industry there’s less room for mistakes and that he has to work much harder and cannot afford failures.

“I feel that you have to work a little too hard,” Karan told IANS about acceptance in the industry.

He added: “Everyone works hard for their work but you have to keep working extra hard. Like today as an actor from outside the fraternity I can't afford to have a bad job. I can't afford to have a flop. I can't afford to have a weak moment as an actor because I feel like you get written off much quicker than anybody else in the industry would.”

Citing an example, he shared: “Let's say if there is an actor who is from a film family or is friends within the fraternity they could probably not deliver great films or they could not be good in films or their films are not doing well or their series are not doing well but still you'll see them time and again getting more work after work.”

He feels like that simple thing is where it becomes a bit difficult.

‘I would love to do more work. I would love to experiment more. I would love to make mistakes actually because you work and then decide whether you are doing it right or wrong but you have to be so sure on paper that it is not wrong. Whether it is right or wrong is not in your hands but it should not go wrong on paper. So you have to work hard for that.”

The actor said that when he shot for “Bhay”, he was told that he didn’t do any PR post “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”.

He added: “I said ‘there was no time’. You are so busy working and I feel like when you have work then you do PR.”

“Why I am saying this is because Bhay took about a year to do a whole project because from the point of the first episode that came to me to sitting in pre-production meetings to sitting with a script writer who has himself done a great job.”

“But you sit and imagine the whole world as an actor and give your contribution that this is the shift that we can do we can change the dialogues we can do less or more. You sit on casting, then you go on set. You are spending that time in pre-production as an actor which takes a good 6 months from your life and then you go and shoot it.”

He said that kind of push an outsider needs to give.

“That much you have to now give in as an outsider especially because you have to be that certain that you and your team are all envisioning the same world that on set when you go you are sharp, you are ready everybody is on the same page.”

“I am not quite sure how much somebody from the fraternity needs to do this whether they do it, great. They don't need it because I feel like they are well taken care of in that way.”

