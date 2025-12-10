Karan Razdan remembers ex-wife Priya Tendulkar as iconic show ‘Rajani’ gets a reboot

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Director Karan Razdan has spoken up on his relationship with his ex-wife Priya Tendulkar. The director is rebooting the superhit television show of the 1980s, ‘Rajani’ in which his wife essayed the titular character.

Talking about the actress, Karan told IANS, “I trained for years in theatre, but Priya had no formal training. She learned everything through experience, doing plays written by her father, the legendary Vijay Tendulkar. Her talent was natural, gifted. Reviving ‘Rajani’ is a huge responsibility, but it’s essential because awareness today is harder to spread. With endless platforms and shows, reaching every corner of the country is challenging. Still, it is necessary”.

He also spoke about her bond with the actress, as he said, “When we got married, she always felt a connection because I used to write during the original ‘Rajani’ days. She often said she saw a glimpse of her father in me, a great compliment. She would always tell me to write a role for her without asking, she found joy in delivering my dialogues. She used to say, ‘You speak some lines, I’ll speak some, and someday our daughter will speak some too’”.

Priya Tendulkar was known for her bold, impactful roles on television in the 1980s and 1990s. She gained widespread recognition for ‘Rajani’, where she portrayed a spirited homemaker fighting everyday corruption and social injustice. Her performance made the character a cultural symbol of citizen activism.

Priya also worked in Marathi and Hindi films, theatre. Beyond acting, she was vocal about women’s rights and social reform. Each episode of the show highlighted a common public grievance, turning Rajani into a relatable symbol of citizen activism.

The series resonated widely because it reflected real problems faced by urban middle-class households, urging viewers to demand accountability. Rajani became a cultural touchstone, remembered for its social impact, strong storytelling, and Priya Tendulkar’s compelling performance.

--IANS

aa/