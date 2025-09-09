Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash visit ‘Minion Land’ in Singapore

Mumbai Sep 9 (IANS) Television super couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples on television.

The lovebirds who are in Singapore currently were seen having the best time of their lives together. Karan Kundrra shared a carousel post on a social media account and gave a sneak peek into the exotic vacation and all the fun that they had in Dubai.

With the pictures and videos shared by Karan on his social media account, fans can see Tejasswi and Karan having a blast at Universal Studios Singapore, where they seem to have visited the Minions Land. The couple always takes trips to various parts of the country and also goes international. Tejasswi and Karan never failed to miss giving their fans a fun sneak peek into all their vacations and staycations. For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the hit TV reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

It was here when the two fell head over heels in love with each other and have been inseparable ever since. The couple have been together for over 4 years now and are set to get married by this year end. While neither Karan nor Tejasswi has shared any official statement over the same, rumours state that the two are all pepped up for the wedding preparations.

In fact, Karan and Tejasswi have bought a lavish property in Dubai under their joint name. A few weeks ago, Tejasswi’s mother, who appeared on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef, spoke about Karan and Tejasswi’s marriage when asked by Farah Khan. Farah Khan asked, “Shaadi kab hogi? (When will they get married?) To this, the actress’ mother confirmed that Tejasswi will be getting married this year only. "Issi saal ho jaaegi (This Year itself)," she said. To this, Tejasswi was quick to refute the rumours and denied anything said by her mother about her marriage to be true.

–IANS

rd/