Karan Kundrra: Tejasswi Prakash puts me in my place, keeps me really grounded

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about his relationship with his star girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, further revealing how she does not hesitate to ‘put him in his place’ whenever he tries to override her.

Speaking candidly about their equation, Karan told IANS, “Tejasswi keeps me grounded and how!I think we both have our goals. We have realized we have been together for more than four years now, so there are certain things that she does fantastically well, and there are certain things that I do well.”

“Sometimes I am a little too lenient with things, and she is like, ‘Listen, I am better at doing this.’ So if I try to override her, she puts me in my place very well,” he quipped.

“She would be like, ‘This is logic,’ and I am like, ‘Sometimes it’s also the heart.’ So she has her opinions really strongly. We are human beings, sometimes she’s right and sometimes I am right, well, a hundred percent of the time she’s only right, but that’s the beauty of the relationship,” said Karan.

Earlier, talking to IANS, Karan had spoken of how, after his work commitments, he wants to rush to Tejasswi and spend all the time with her. “As soon as I pack up, I am like, where is Teja, where are you,, should I come here, should I come there? Yeah, it's like this,” he said while talking to IANS.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the couple is fondly known as ‘TejRan’ by their fans. The two began dating during their popular stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15” in the year 2021.

While their relationship inside the house went through many ups and downs, the couple emerged stronger after the show and have now been together for over four years.

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen together on “Celebrity Laughter Chefs”.

