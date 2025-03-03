Karan Johar stuns in Gaurav Gupta outfit at 2025 Oscars after party

Los Angeles: After the conclusion of the 2025 Oscars, celebrations continued at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where top celebrities rocked their best looks.

Among them, ace filmmaker Karan Johar turned heads with his bold and stylish outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta. Karan brought his A-game to the event, proving once again that he is a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

A video posted by Diet Sabya on Instagram showcased behind-the-scenes moments of Karan Johar getting ready for the event.

For the after-party, the filmmaker chose an all-black tailored suit. He wore a black shirt, paired with a sharp blazer and matching trousers, creating a sleek look. However, the standout detail was the golden accents.

Johar also took to his Instagram Stories to reshare the video.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga also gave fans a glimpse of her Oscars outfit in a video shared by Johar.

Monga's short film 'Anuja' was nominated in the Live Action Short category at the Oscars but lost to the Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot.

Directed by Adam J Graves, Anuja revolves around a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

The short film entered the Oscar race after receiving acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival. (ANI)