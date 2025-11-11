Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra & others mourn the loss of lives in the Delhi blast

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The horrific blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening has left the entire country in a state of shock.

Mourning the lives lost in the tragic incident, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on social media, "My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families. Please stay safe and alert during this time (sic)."

Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his grief, saying, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe," followed by a folded hands emoji.

Nushrratt Bharuccha penned on her Insta Stories, "Deeply shocked by the horrific car bomb explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. My prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families in this difficult time," along with folded hands emojis.

Isha Koppikar added, "Heartbroken by the tragic incident in Delhi. Prayers for the victims, their families, and everyone affected. Let's stand together in strength and compassion. Be safe!".

Veteran actress Jaya Prada shared her grief in the following words, "Deeply shocked to hear the news of car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station. It is very sad to know that many innocent citizens have died in this horrible accident. In this difficult time, my condolences are with the families who have lost loved ones. Also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun also offered condolences on social media.

The 'Pushpa' actor said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again. (Folded hands and Indian flag emoji)."

Raveena Tandon stated, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news."

Many other celebs also used social media to extend their support to the families of the victims of the Delhi bomb blast.

