Karan Johar reacts after Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new look from ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, unveiled his new look from his upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” and it didn’t take long for reactions to pour in.

Among the first to respond was filmmaker Karan Johar, who was all hearts for Kartik’s transformation, further amping up anticipation for the film. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a couple of his photos flaunting his new look and wrote, “Ray is Raydyyyy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

In the first image, the actor is seen sporting a short-spiked haircut with a neatly trimmed beard. In one image, Kartik is seen with long hair, while in the next, his cut locks are shown lying on the floor after being chopped off. The final picture captures the ‘Dhamaka’ actor sitting and enjoying his coffee against the stunning backdrop of a beach, with his freshly cut hair scattered on the floor.

Notably, Karan Johar reacted to his post by dropping several pink heart emojis.

The 34-year-old actor, who is currently in Europe shooting for the romantic comedy, also shared a brief video from the mahurat ceremony. The clip featured a clapperboard displaying the title "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," set against the backdrop of a picture of Lord Ganesha.

In another post, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor was captured sprinting energetically against a beautiful European landscape.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. Rumors suggest that Kartik Aaryan will star alongside Ananya Panday in this drama, marking their second collaboration after “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” However, the makers have yet to confirm this casting news officially.

This upcoming project marks Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Karan Johar.

--IANS

ps/