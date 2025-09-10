Karan Johar playfully convinces Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor to groove to 'Bijuria'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The "Bijuria" track from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated romantic entertainer, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," has already taken social media by storm.

Jumping on the bandwagon, filmmaker Karan Johar playfully convinced nepo moms, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, to groove to the "Bijuria" track.

The video showed Karan with the two in an elevator, practically pleading Bhavana and Maheep to dance on the "Bijuria" track.

He said to Bhavana, "Please Bhavana, your daughter dances so well, show some genetic power," however, she just keeps laughing.

When he added, "Are you incapable of dancing on Bijuria?" Maheep replies with a "Yes".

Then Karan pointed out to Maheep that the song has her niece in it, Janhvi, but all this turns out to be of no use as Bhavana and Maheep do not oblige Karan's request.

"Reluctant Nepo Moms and Bollywood wives @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey Refusing to dance to #BIJURIA…. @varundvn @janhvikapoor they need classes from you urgently….," KJo captioned the post.

Bhavana reacted in the comment section, writing, "Karan !!!!!! how could you post this ????"

Maheep added, "Kaaaaaarrrrraaannnn whhhhyyyy"

Her actor husband, Sanjay Kapoor said, "love it."

Farah Khan commented, "Hahahahahahaha thank god i left earlyHahahahahahaha thank god i left early"

On Tuesday, Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter posted a fun video from the sets of their forthcoming film “Homebound.”

Accompanied by actor Vishal Jethwa, they were seen grooving to Sonu Nigam’s popular track “Bijuria".

Taking to her IG, Janhvi posted a dance reel with the caption, “Humein laage na nazariya #Bijuria #homebound.” The clip showed Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal flaunting their cool dance moves on the foot-tapping number.

The video opened with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan playfully removing nazar from Jahnvi, Ishaan, and Vishal. Later, we see Janhvi placing a jacket on Ishaan, who is lying on a couch, and then the two break into an impromptu dance on the upbeat number.

