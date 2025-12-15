Karan Johar pens an emotional parting note for DCA partner Bunty Sajdeh: 'Will always be a brother by his side'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who runs a successful production house and a talent management company with Bunty Sajdeh, took to social media to express his warmth and appreciation as the two amicably part ways professionally.

Sharing a picture with Bunty Sajdeh, Karan penned an emotional note. “Bunty and I have been dear friends for many, many years…. We took a leap into the professional zone with DCA …. After that, Dharma took a major step by selling a stake and creating a large entertainment conglomerate…. That move needed us to integrate all our verticals under one large umbrella,” he wrote.

Johar further wrote, “Bunty and I mutually agreed to part ways and yet keep our strong friendship and equation exactly the way it’s always been ….. I look forward to seeing his new foray into the world of talent management and will always be a brother by his side…. Best of luck to both of us @buntysajdeh … Big love to you always.”

For the uninitiated, with the professional separation, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) puts an end to its five-year union, which was set up as a joint effort between Dharma Productions and Cornerstone.

DCA, as it is popularly known, had emerged as one of the top players in the talent management space and had also represented a wide mix of film and music personalities, including Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

Talking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker is currently riding high on the success of his movie Homebound. The movie stars Janhavi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa.

–IANS

