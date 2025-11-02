Karan Johar gushes over his beautiful understanding with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him his ‘family’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan on the superstar’s 60th birthday, expressing deep admiration for their long-standing bond.

Reflecting on their decades-long friendship, Kjo described Shah Rukh as his family and praised the actor’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering support. The director also fondly recalled their first meeting on the sets of “Karan Arjun,” calling it the beginning of a beautiful understanding that has only grown stronger with time. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming video compiling some of his cherished memories with the actor.

In the clip, the ace director could be heard saying, “Have you seen his eyes? When people ask me why Shah Rukh Khan, if they came one day on my set and just saw my interaction with him and saw how he completely takes over. When I'm tired, exhausted, fed up, he peps up the rest of the crew. He makes sure that work happens, and they make sure the shot happens. He and I have a beautiful understanding, he's my family..”

For the caption, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note that read, “I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture).”

“Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever…Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk,” he added.

Karan Johar has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on several iconic projects over the years. He directed the superstar in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” and “My Name Is Khan.” In addition, Johar penned the story for “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” which also featured Shah Rukh in the lead role.

--IANS

ps/