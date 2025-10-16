Karan Johar credits Farah Khan for success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai songs

Mumbai Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated 27 years of his directorial debut, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, by sharing a nostalgic post on social media filled with unseen behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the film's sets.

Along with his post, Karan credited choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan for being the creative force behind the film's iconic song sequences. Sharing a throwback still from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Seems like yesterday,” tagging Karan Johar.

Reacting to her story, Karan reposted it on his social media account and wrote, “You are the whole and sole reason the songs look so beautiful and memorable. Love you.” Farah Khan responded, “Love you and love our journey! You taught me scale and grandeur in a song,” further tagging Karan Johar on her social media account.

Karan Johar, earlier in the day, had posted a carousel of rare photos and videos from the set, capturing candid moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and other cast and crew. He captioned the post as, “27 years! Some beautiful and candid memories from a set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A set filled with love, too much banter, and happiness. Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film. It means everything to me.”

Released on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra. The supporting cast included Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Reema Lagoo, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, and a special appearance by Salman Khan as Aman Mehra.

It also starred actress Sana Saeed in the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter, Anjali. The film's chart-topping soundtrack, composed by Jatin Lalit, featured timeless hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Saajanji Ghar Aaye.

Farah Khan choreographed many of these memorable numbers, which went on to become defining moments in Bollywood, and Bollywood music and dance.

