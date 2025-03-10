Karan Johar Collaborates with Gippy Grewal for Punjabi Film Akaal

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced its collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film 'Akaal'.

This will mark Dharma's first foray into Punjabi cinema.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond."

He added that it will be the "first Punjabi film" to be released in Hindi. "Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders. @gippygrewal , here's to a start of a great partnership and hope we continue to meet where cinema begins! Akaal releasing in cinema worldwide on 10th April, 2025 in Punjabi & Hindi," he informed in his post.

Dharma Productions shared the announcement, "Epic tales are meant to be told together!Dharma Productions and Humble Motion Pictures Fzco join forces to bring you 'AKAAL' in Punjabi & Hindi. #Akaal releasing worldwide in cinemas on 10th April, 2025"

Akaal' is written and directed by Gippy Grewal. He also stars in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 in Punjabi and Hindi. (ANI)